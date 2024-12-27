Charlie Hunnam Says He Destroyed His Back Filming Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder is currently filming his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon, and it seems as if this will be the director's attempt at making his own version of the Star Wars franchise. Rebel Moon has an all-star cast that will be led by Charlie Hunnam, Sophia Boutella and even Ray Fisher. The former of the bunch has had a pretty decent career and joining the controversial director's film was certainly an exciting choice. Hunnam apparently got injured while filming Rebel Moon but kept pushing. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed he severely damaged his back while shooting the movie.

"I just finished doing the Zack Snyder film and got injured again. I have a totally exploded S1 and S2 that are torn wide open, a hundred percent dehydrated," Hunnam told the trade. "It's going to take two years to heal and I have a 40 percent tear on the ligament on the right side that holds my spinal column in place."

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

"I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

There are a lot of familiar faces in Rebel Moon. Snyder spoke to Comicbook.com about bringing back some of his favorites. "Always. I mean, I love my guys. I always call these guys. I like my acting family and I always, if they're not busy or whatever, it's always an honor to get to work with them again," the director said. "Like Billy Crudup and all those guys. It's always like, these are people. It's just that I have been really fortunate and worked with such great people and consider so many of them my friends that, yeah, that'd be great."

In addition to Anthony Hopkins, Rebel Moon will star Sophia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Charlie Hunnam, Doona Bae, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Sky Yang, Jenna Malone, and Corey Stoll. Snyder's latest film with Netflix joins Army of the Dead as another Snyder franchise the streamer will lay claim to. Army of Thieves, a prequel to Army of the Dead got released back in 2021. An animated prequel called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and a sequel to the Netflix hit are also in development.

