Anthony Hopkins Cast in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon

✖

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has added Anthony Hopkins to the cast. A massive get for the Netflix feature, the Academy Award-winner will enter the world of science fiction once more according to Deadline. Rebel Moon is shaping up to be some kind of packed cast. Stone Quarry Productions, Snyder's company, is providing the streamer with the kind of results that could help it turn the tide in the coming years. Famously, the project was actually the result of a more mature Star Wars pitch at an earlier point in development. The director says that he's been working on this world and the script for years now. That very prospect has fans excited. Netflix also has to be jazzed with Snyder's production as Army of the Dead proved to be a draw alongside Army of Thieves. People want to see what the filmmaker has up his sleeve and the more news that materializes only increases the hype.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

"I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

There are a lot of familiar faces in Rebel Moon. Snyder spoke to Comicbook.com about bringing back some of his favorites. "Always. I mean, I love my guys. I always call these guys. I like my acting family and I always, if they're not busy or whatever, it's always an honor to get to work with them again," the director said. "Like Billy Crudup and all those guys. It's always like, these are people. It's just that I have been really fortunate and worked with such great people and consider so many of them my friends that, yeah, that'd be great."

In addition to Hopkins, Rebel Moon will star Sophia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Charlie Hunnam, Doona Bae, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Sky Yang, Jenna Malone, and Corey Stoll. Snyder's latest film with Netflix joins Army of the Dead as another Snyder franchise the streamer will lay claim to. Army of Thieves, a prequel to Army of the Dead got released back in 2021. An animated prequel called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and a sequel to the Netflix hit are also in development.

How excited are you for Rebel Moon? Let us know down in the comments!