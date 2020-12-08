Charlize Theron Down for Fan’s Gender-Bent Take on Die Hard

Hulu’s recently-released Happiest Season has a lot of people talking about wanting more LGBTQ+ holiday romantic comedies. But while many fans would like to see original stories for these films, there are those who would love to see new takes on existing favorites, including one of the (arguably) best holiday movies of them all, Die Hard and it turns out, that one fan’s idea for a lesbian take on the film is one that Charlize Theron can get behind.

On Twitter, one movie fan noted that what they really wanted in terms of an LGBTQ+ holiday film was a take on Die Hard where Theron “goes on a rampage to save her wife”. It’s a cool idea and one that was quickly shared across Twitter, ultimately catching Theron’s attention where she put her support behind it with a simple “Where do I sign.” Check it out.

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

As most movie fans know, Die Hard sees NYPD Detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) head to Los Angeles to reconcile with his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) and while there he goes to a holiday party at Nakatomi Plaza (Holly works for Nakatomi Corporation). However, before he can get to the party itself and thus his wife, the tower is taken over by German radical Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) and the film from there sees McClane trying to stop Gruber and save his wife. Seeing Theron take on the John McClane role sounds like it would be a wild ride and a very interesting one at that given some of Theron’s action roles, particularly that of Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

When it comes to Furiosa, a prequel film centering on the character is in the works, though it will be Anya Taylor-Joy taking on a younger version of the character in the upcoming George Miller project. Taylor-Joy commented in October about taking on the character after Theron’s portrayal, stating that she fell in love with that take on the character.

“I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her,” Taylor-Joy explained. “She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can’t be done.”

