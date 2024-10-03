Check Out This First Look at Spin Master's Spellbound Toys (Exclusive)

The Spellbound toy collection is set to tie in with the series' release on Netflix in November.

Spin Master has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at their upcoming line of toys based on Spellbound, a new, animated Netflix fantasy film featuring Rachel Zegler in the leading role. In the series, she butts heads with her parents in a world of royalty, monsters, and magic. Spellbound, a Netflix film from SkyDance Animation, "follows the quest of Princess Ellian to save her kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents, King Solon and Queen Ellsmere, into monsters."

"Taking on this job was so cool for my inner child," Zegler said earlier this year. "I was obsessed with so many animated films as a child, including Beauty and the Beast, which had such a gorgeous, sweeping score by Alan Menken, who did the music for our film … Films like these made me fall in love with musical theater, which ended up changing my life entirely."

You can see the gallery of toys below, along with the official descriptions from Spin Master:

(Photo: Princess Ellian Fashion Doll - Spin Master)

Ellian Fashion Doll, $14.99

At 9.5-inches tall, Ellian's soft curly hair, realistic facial details and 5 points of articulation bring her to life. She wears a satin top just like in the movie with blue and sparkly gold details, has molded pants and removable boots for added play. Kids can pose Ellian as they play and tuck her best friend, Flink, into her arm for added storytelling play. Pretend to save the kingdom of Lumbria with Princess Ellian!

(Photo: Princess Ellian Singing Fashion Doll - Spin Master)

Ellian Singing Fashion Doll, $24.99

Experience songs and phrases from Spellbound with the Singing Ellian doll! At 9.5-inches tall, Singing Ellian comes to life with realistic details, magic fob, 5 points of articulation and lights, songs and sounds from the movie! Like in the movie, Ellian wears her gown with golden details and a curled updo with a removable princess tiara and boots. Her gown's skirt is removable for added storytelling. Kids can pose Ellian as they play, lifting her arm to activate the sounds – her fob lights up as Ellian sings 1 of 3 songs (including My Parents Are Monsters) and says 1 of 3 phrases!

(Photo: Lumbria Adventure Pack - Spin Master)

Lumbria Adventure Pack, $19.99

The Lumbria Adventure Pack comes with 6 of the movie's main characters: a 3.5-inch Ellian doll, 4-inch versions of the King and Queen; 1-inch Flink and 2-inch toy figures of the Oracles of the Sun and Moon! True-to-film character details bring each figure to life and will spark endless adventures inspired by the movie. Ellian and her parents feature 4 points of articulation for poseable pretend play as kids reenact their favorite scenes. Each Oracle's arms move, and Flink fits into Ellian's arm, too!

(Photo: Gryphon riding pack - Spin Master)

Gryphon Riding Pack, $24.99

Ride through the skies of Lumbria with the Spellbound Ellian & Gryphon Pack! The Ellian & Gryphon Pack comes with a 3.5-inch Ellian doll in her blue jacket, a Gryphon cub figure, and a deluxe Gryphon with flapping wings! True-to-film details bring each figure to life and will spark endless imaginative pretend play inspired by the movie. Ellian features 4 points of articulation for posing as kids reenact their favorite scenes. Move the Gryphon's head and legs and when it's time to fly, press down on the Gryphon's head to make the wings pop up. Clip Ellian into the saddle, and lift up and down to flap the wings!

(Photo: Magical Carriage Ad - Spin Master)

Carriage Set, $29.99

The Magical Carriage Adventure set includes a 3.5-inch Ellian doll with removable princess skirt, the King and Queen as monsters, and the magical red carriage with golden cages. With 4 points of articulation on Ellian and authentic true-to-film character details on each figure, this set will spark endless imaginative pretend play. Remove Ellian's skirt and pose her to sit atop the carriage. Place her monster parents inside each cage – the doors close, keeping the King and Queen safe and protected as you embark on your journey to reverse the spell and save Lumbria!

Here's the official synopsis for Spellbound:

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). A Netflix Film from Skydance Animation, Spellbound boasts an all-star voice cast led by Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, with Javier Bardem, and Nicole Kidman. Spellbound is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bruce Anderson for Skydance Animation.

Spellbound will be released on Netflix November 22, 2024.