Tom Holland Almost Falls Flat on His Face in New Cherry BTS Video

Tom Holland almost wiped out on the set of Cherry in a new behind-the-scenes video posted by the actor. While Spider-Man himself can typically swing from building and be a master of balance, for Holland when he is not in the Marvel suit, walking proves to be a challenge apparently. Holland shared a slow motion video of himself heading to the set of Cherry with his squad behind him. When he noticed the camera filming, he decided to have a little fun and make a silly gesture, but ended up getting tripped up on his own feet. You hate to see it!

Holland's Cherry doesn't have a release date yet. Only photos have dropped online so far. So, a behind-the-scenes video of the actor with his head shaved is the best we're going to get for now, despite the Russo Brothers telling ComicBook.com months ago that the trailer was coming "very soon."

See the video of Holland nearly face planting on the set of Cherry in the Instagram post below!

Cherry was originally expected to arrive in theaters in 2020. This seems to be the plan, still, although a release date and distribution plan have not yet been revealed as plans are worked out behind the scenes and filmmakers adapt to a new world of cinema in the uncharted global climate. "It's complicated time right now to figure out what the release for it looks like and when we want that release to happen," Joe Russo explains. While many theaters remain shuddered, they are aiming to open up around the time the film will be reaching its completion. Still, the Russo Bros. relationship with Netflix after the success of Extraction could also see the film land on the streaming service.

When Cherry does arrive, the powerful Cherry Army on social media eager to see Holland in action is going to be satisfied if Joe Russo's perspective is any indication. "I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Joe Russo said in a previous interview. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

