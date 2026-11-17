The Children of Blood and Bone franchise is finally making its way to the big screen on Jan. 15, 2027, and after months of the author of the books, Tomi Adeyemi, describing her experience with the movie adaptation as a very negative one, she has just shared a surprisingly positive message about the film’s upcoming release. There have been many headlines regarding the controversy surrounding the Children of Blood and Bone movie adaptation, despite the fact that this is a fan-favorite franchise and audiences are very excited to see it (something that was only bolstered by ).

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Adeyemi has shared a range of experiences in regards to the making of the film, at one point saying that she will not watch the movie and at another saying that the process of the adaptation was one of the worst things she has ever had to live through. In light of those previous comments, it seemed unlikely that there would be any positive commentary from Adeyemi ahead of the movie’s debut, but now, she has taken fans by surprise with a brand-new post sharing considerably more positive thoughts on the project. Check out her exact comments below.

Tomi Adeyemi “Can’t Wait to See” Audiences in Theaters

Paramount Pictures

Adeyemi took to Instagram this week with her surprisingly positive and uplifting message about the upcoming theatrical release of Children of Blood and Bone, writing, among other things, “This entire franchise started as an impossible dream. It was impossible from the start, and as we near the world premiere for this project, it still feels impossible that a girl could run into ceramic tiles of the Orisha in a tiny gift shop in Brazil and then create a world that a new generation of kids could get lost in…This film was made for all of us. It’s the culmination of hard work from so many people — from the director @gpbmadeit to the hundreds of people in front of and behind the camera who worked themselves to the bone to honor and amaze you. It is meant to celebrate you and uplift you, and moving forward, that is all I want to do.” The post ends, “I can’t wait see you at the theaters.”

Understandably, fans have been caught by surprise with this message, and the comments in response to Adeyemi’s post make that clear. One commenter wrote, “No disrespect girl, but didn’t you say you’re not gonna support? I hope they paid you triple,” and another said, “This is just getting confusing. You probably shouldn’t have released anything in the first place. Because this is not a good look.” However, many commenters are just happy to see Adeyemi now showing support for the movie, with one person writing, “I’m glad to see you promoting this Tomi, truly. I’m very excited to see this movie, especially since I read the first book back in 2018. My only sadness is that we might not be able to see the second and third books adapted. I hope that does change because this series is truly amazing and deserves to be seen on the big screen.”

Will you be going to see Children of Blood and Bone, and have the conversations around the adaptation swayed your opinion at all? Share your thoughts down below.