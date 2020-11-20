Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie Lands Batman v Superman Cinematographer

✖

Frequent Zack Snyder collaborator Larry Fong who served as director of photography on 300, Watchmen, Sucker Punch, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, has reportedly signed on to be the cinematographer for the upcoming live-action/animated hybrid film adaptation of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Fong has a long and acclaimed career, and besides his work with Snyder, he has served in similar capacities on movies like Super 8, The Predator, Now You See Me, and more. The Rescue Rangers, for their part, had disappeared into obscurity for a while, but have been more and more visible at Disney Parks and onscreen.

In 2018, Disney Parks started selling Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers merchandise again for the first time in years. In 2019, characters from the show had a brief but memorable cameo in an episode of the rebooted DuckTales. And then came word that a movie was in the works.

It took almost a year to really start moving forward, but it now appears things are more or less on track for a spring production start. It seems likely the movie will head to Disney+ in 2022.

Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers will be directed by Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer, from a script by script from Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Little is known about the movie, other than the fact that it appears it won't be an origin story for the Rescue Rangers, but instead will pick up with the character dynamics already established. Rumor has it that the original cast -- Tress MacNeille as Chip and Gadget, Corey Burton as Dale and Zipper, and Jim Cummings as Monterey Jack -- will reprise their roles.

That makes the second recent reboot for MacNeille, who will appear as Dot Warner in the newly-rejuvenated Animaniacs, coming to Hulu tomorrow. LIke Animaniacs, word is that Rescue Rangers will be a referential and likely somewhat meta take on the property. Last week, we spoke with MacNeille's Animaniacs co-stars about how to strike a balance in situations like that.

The idea of a live-action/animation hybrid for a movie like this also calls to mind the Tom & Jerry trailer that was released this week by Warner Bros. That felt like a manic, somewhat violent riff on the kind of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? mash-ups you don't see much these days.

h/t Discussing Film