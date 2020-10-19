Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers Live-Action Movie Moving Forward at Disney+

✖

Disney's half-animated and half live-action Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers movie will shoot in the spring and could reunite the original voice cast of the Disney Channel animated series, according to a new report. Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) directs the previously announced original movie for Disney+ and producers Todd Lieberman (Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast) and David Hoberman (The Muppets). When Schaffer boarded Chip 'n' Dale in May 2019, reports described the hybrid movie as "meta" and "something self-referential and cool." The script from Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (How I Met Your Mother, Disney+ release Magic Camp) is said not to be an origin tale or a detective agency story.

Rescue Rangers will roll cameras next spring in Los Angeles, according to The DisInsider. Additionally, the as-yet-confirmed buzz is that the show's voice cast will reprise their roles as CG-animated versions of the furry characters: Tress MacNeille as Chip and Gadget, Corey Burton as Dale and Zipper, and Jim Cummings as Monterey Jack.

In the Rescue Rangers animated series that aired 65 episodes between 1989 and 1990, sometimes troublesome chipmunks Chip and Dale are the owners of a detective agency and solve small-scale crimes alongside pilot-inventor-mechanic Gadget, the cheese-addicted Monty, and his housefly sidekick Zipper.

Rescue Rangers is one of several live-action re-imaginings in the works at Disney+. The company is currently developing a live-action Lilo & Stitch, based on the 2002 animated film of the same name, as well as a live-action remake of its 1973 animated Robin Hood for Disney+.

A live-action Lady and the Tramp, based on Walt Disney's 1955 animated classic, was a day-one title and the first Disney+ original movie when the streaming service launched in November 2019. Disney+ has since launched nearly one dozen original movies, including Christmas comedy Noelle and sci-fi fantasy Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, with the Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet-starring Black Beauty due out November 27.

The Walt Disney Company in October announced it is making streaming its "primary focus," effective immediately, with a company-wide restructuring. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the streaming-focused move is owed to the "incredible success of Disney+" and the company's plans to accelerate its direct-to-consumer business.

Disney's Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers movie has not set a release date on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.