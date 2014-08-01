Chris Evans And Chris Pratt Raised Money And Delivered Presents For Seattle Children’s Hospital

Some more details have been released about Chris Evans and Chris Pratt's visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. Not only did the two Marvel superhero actors pay a visit to the hospital, but they also handed out gifts.

According to the Seattle Children's Hospital, children were given gifts that were donated by Marvel, Emerald City Comicon, TeeFury, and Funko. Also, the Captain Americasuit that Evans was sporting wasn't something he secretly snuck off the set. Disney specially sent the uniform for Evans to wear.

According to Seattle Children's Hospital, Pratt and Evans have also raised more than $27,000 for Seattle Children's and Christopher's Haven.

"We are grateful that real-life superheroes Chris Pratt and Chris Evans turned their sports rivalry into an opportunity to support kids in their communities," said Lisa Brandenburg, president of Seattle Children's. "We are delighted that patients and families at both Seattle Children's and Christopher's Haven will benefit from these generous donations."

Some additional photos released by Seattle Children's Hospital are embedded below. Donors can still support Seattle Children's and Christopher's Haven through their respective fundraising websites.

The kids were beyond excited to meet Captain America and Star-Lord. #TwitterBowl pic.twitter.com/SSkdJk3pwW — Seattle Children's (@seattlechildren) March 8, 2015

Meeting Captain America and Star-Lord is an experience our patients will always remember. #TwitterBowl pic.twitter.com/iDJWJ4UGbs — Seattle Children's (@seattlechildren) March 8, 2015