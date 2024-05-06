Emily Blunt Says She Wants to Throw Up After Kissing Some Co-Stars

From modern classics like The Devil Wears Prada to recent fare like Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt has been involved with some some pretty captivating stories. But as the actress recently explained, there has been one unexpected downside to her career — particularly where kissing scenes are concerned. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote her new film The Fall Guy, Blunt revealed that she sometimes has a negative reaction to kissing her onscreen co-stars, with the actress even going so far as to confirm that she has wanted to throw up afterwards.

"I wouldn't say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it...I have had chemistry with people who I have not had a good time working with them," Blunt revealed. "Sometimes it's a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that's really effortless, but it doesn't translate onscreen. Chemistry is this strange thing. It's an ethereal thing that you can't really bottle up and buy or sell. It's like there or it's not…It's just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone."

What Is The Fall Guy About?

In The Fall Guy, Colt Seavers, a battered and past-his-prime action choreographer, finds himself working on a film set with Tom Ryder, a famous actor for whom he had doubled long ago. When Tom goes missing and the film, which is being directed by Jody Moreno, Colt's ex-girlfriend in her directing debut, is in danger of being shut down, Colt volunteers to find Tom and save Jody's debut film.

Loosely based on the 1980s series of the same name, The Fall Guy also stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, and Teresa Palmer. The film is directed by David Leitch, with a script from Drew Pearce.

Will Emily Blunt Play a Superhero?

Over the years, Blunt has addressed the idea of joining some sort of superhero franchise, after briefly being offered the role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and subsequent years of being fancast as characters like Captain Marvel and Sue Storm. In a 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Blunt acknowledged the fervor around wanting her in those kinds of parts, but admitted that it might not be for her.

"It's not that it's beneath me," Blunt revealed. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would've been amazing…but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't. It's been exhausted. We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

The Fall Guy is now playing exclusively in theaters.