Multiple Shrek Films Rise Onto Netflix Top 10
Shrek is once again proving the power of DreamWorks on Netflix.
Animated movies from DreamWorks and Illumination have been relentlessly popular on Netflix whenever they're added to the streaming service's lineup. Even some of the titles outside of the major franchises from Universal's animated studios have done very well for Netflix. So it should come as no surprise when the crown jewel of DreamWorks starts rising through the Netflix movie ranks.
Shrek, the first-ever Best Animated Picture Oscar winner and the film that helped turned DreamWorks Animation into a major studio, was recently brought back to Netflix's lineup in the United States. The fourth film in the Shrek series, Shrek Forever After, also made its way to Netflix at the start of the month, and both of them have been steadily performing better and better.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Shrek as the third-biggest film on the entire service in the US. That popularity is helping carry Forever After as well. The lesser Shrek sequel is still doing fairly well, coming in at ninth overall on the list.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Unfrosted
"Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. The home of cereal giants Kellogg's and Post becomes a sugar-coated battlefield and an all-out war to reinvent breakfast."prevnext
2. The Judge
"Robert Duvall earned his seventh Academy Award nomination for his role as a retired judge on trial for murder in this gripping legal drama."prevnext
3. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."prevnext
4. One More Shot
"Racing against the clock, a Navy SEAL fights his way through an airport siege to protect the one man who can stop a potentially catastrophic explosion."prevnext
5. Anyone But You
"At a lavish destination wedding, two singles whose one date ended badly pretend to be a couple to pacify their interfering parents and make his ex jealous."prevnext
6. The Great Wall
"Searching for gunpowder in Song dynasty China, European mercenaries discover an epic war being waged between the country's heroes and savage monsters."prevnext
7. The Equalizer
"Retired intelligence operative Robert McCall reluctantly returns to action to protect a young sex worker from the brutal members of the mafia."prevnext
8. Blended
"What's worse than a dreadful blind date between two single parents? Crossing paths once again — but this time at a resort with their kids in tow."prevnext
9. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"prevnext
10. Secrets of the Neanderthals
"Sir Patrick Stewart narrates this archeological documentary featuring expert interviews and recreations of the daily lives of Neanderthals."prev