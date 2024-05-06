Multiple Shrek Films Rise Onto Netflix Top 10

Animated movies from DreamWorks and Illumination have been relentlessly popular on Netflix whenever they're added to the streaming service's lineup. Even some of the titles outside of the major franchises from Universal's animated studios have done very well for Netflix. So it should come as no surprise when the crown jewel of DreamWorks starts rising through the Netflix movie ranks.

Shrek, the first-ever Best Animated Picture Oscar winner and the film that helped turned DreamWorks Animation into a major studio, was recently brought back to Netflix's lineup in the United States. The fourth film in the Shrek series, Shrek Forever After, also made its way to Netflix at the start of the month, and both of them have been steadily performing better and better.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Shrek as the third-biggest film on the entire service in the US. That popularity is helping carry Forever After as well. The lesser Shrek sequel is still doing fairly well, coming in at ninth overall on the list.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!