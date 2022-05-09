Chris Evans Reveals Before and After Mustache Photos From The Gray Man

✖

Chris Evans has become a pretty recognizable face in the world of Hollywood, thanks to appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as memorable roles in Knives Out and Snowpiercer. The actor is set to defy fans' expectations in The Gray Man, the upcoming Netflix film that has already made headlines for Evans' unique physical transformation. A new social media post from Evans provides another look at his aesthetic for the film, with before and after photos of him sporting his distinct mustache for the film.

In The Gray Man, when Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), the CIA's most skilled mercenary whose true identity is known to none, accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a psychopathic former colleague, puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters. Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the film is co-directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame's Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

"The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors, who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do," Anthony Russo told Deadline when the film was originally announced. "For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real world setting. That's what this movie really means for us."

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," added Joe Russo. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Gray Man is expected to be released on Netflix on July 22nd.