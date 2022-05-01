The Gray Man: Chris Evans Is All Smiles in Bloody New Photo

✖

This week, movie fans finally got a good look at the upcoming Netflix movie, The Gray Man. The film is being helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and is set to star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Evans has shared some set photos since he wrapped production last summer, and he's been bloodied up in each one. The actor took to Instagram this week to share another photo, and he is all smiles despite being covered in more blood. It definitely looks like the Russos will be putting the former Captain America through the wringer this time around.

"Long day at the office #thegrayman #fbf #lloydhansen," Evans posted. The Russo's production company, AGBO Films, replied to the post. "Why do I feel like people are gonna turn this into a t-shirt? (It's me. I'm people.)," the account joked. You can check out Evans' photo below:

In addition to Evans and Gosling, The Gray Man is set to feature Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

"Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we're trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we're facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA," Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix on July 22nd.