Chris Evans Once Said a Captain America Return After Avengers: Endgame Would Be “Risky”

Months before Thursday's reports that Chris Evans will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers, the Captain America star said "it would be risky" to revisit the role after Avengers: Endgame. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War and the conclusion to the Infinity Saga was already an addendum to Evans' original six-picture contract, which he extended because Endgame would "wrap everything up." The record-breaking blockbuster released in 2019 ends with Rogers, now retired at the age of 112, passing the mantle and shield of Captain Americato his successor Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

"Yeah, I think it's done. I mean, it was a great run and we went out on such a high note," Evans said on The Graham Norton Show last May when asked if he was "definitely done" as the star-spangled Avenger. "What are the chances to have a character span that long a time, with that much of a web of stories land on its feet in the final chapter?"

"To go out on that note, it would be risky to revisit, in my opinion," Evans added. "And it was such a good experience, I think it's better to be left that way."

Those comments came one year after Captain America and Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo cast doubts on Evans ever reprising the role after Endgame, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast that "for now he's emotionally moved on."

Later that year, in November 2019, Evans said he would "never say never" to revisiting Steve Rogers and that he "love[s] the character." In that conversation with Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson for Variety, Evans revealed what it would take for him to return to the MCU post-Endgame:

"It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either," Evans said. "There are other things that I'm working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."

He added: "It doesn't feel, at this time, that would be a thing."

Like many Marvel stars who deny and keep their deals secret until officially acknowledged by the studio, Evans disputed the industry trade report about his MCU comeback when he tweeted Steve's return is "news to me."

Evans originated the role in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger before returning as part of the superhero ensemble The Avengers in 2012. After a cameo appearance in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, Evans partnered with Mackie for the first time in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier ahead of 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. His trilogy ended with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and Evans made another cameo appearance in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming before Cap's two-part finale in 2018's Infinity War and 2019's Endgame.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday, March 19, only on Disney+.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday, March 19, only on Disney+.