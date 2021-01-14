Chris Evans Responds to Reports of His Return as Captain America

✖

Today has been a busy one for Marvel fans as they prepare for the release of WandaVision tomorrow, but that is not all. Earlier today, reports broke from vetted trades which said Chris Evans is in talks to return as Captain America to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, the actor is responding to those new reports on Twitter, and he is less-than-sure about the whole affair.

Taking to social media, Evans got fans buzzing recently after posting a note to fans. This comes as his first message since news broke earlier today about Captain America's return to the MCU. And what did Evans have to say? Well, he said this whole thing is news to him.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

As you can tell by his tweet, Evans is not convinced by the reports, but this is far from the first time stars have played coy about the MCU. It has become a tradition for actors to avoid the topic until given the go-ahead by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Most recently, Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld got fans going with their MCU denials. The pair were reported as having joined She-Hulk and Hawkeye respectively for Disney+, but the stars were firm with their denials. Well, that is until Feige made the official confirmation during a recent Disney investor's call.

Evans knows the game at Marvel Studios better than anyone else, so we shall see where this report goes. The trades suggest Evans is still in talks with Marvel Studios about the comeback, and it would bring him back for at least one more project with room for more. The report also suggests Evans would simply appear in a supporting capacity as Steve Rogers, so fans shouldn't expect him to head up a third solo film.

The speculation is on with fans to figure out where Evans could reappear in the MCU. Many are wondering if a cameo in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is possible as the Disney+ series debuts this August. Of course, there are other projects at Marvel Studios in the works which would fit in Steve Rogers, so for now, the fanbase's imagination can run wild with theories until an official word is given.

