Chris Evans Confirms He Won't Play Captain America Again

It's been a piece of news that's been a long time coming but alas, it looks like destiny has arrived. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Chris Evans revealed he believes his time as Captain Americahas officially come to a close. The actor, who's appeared as Steve Rogers in nearly a dozen movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told the late-night host he thinks it would be too risky to return to the role after ending it on such a high note over the course of Avengers: Endgame.

"Yes, I think it is," Evans said. "It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way."

Evans' latest comments seem to be more definitive than the response he gave to the question last November. “To Marvel? Wow. Everything clicks when I get up,” Evans said in a chat with Avengers costar Scarlett Johansson. “Recovery is not the same. You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know.”

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he continued. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. “It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

As he said then, Evans thinks the ending of Endgame would be a difficult hurdle to overcome.

“It’d be a shame to sour that,” he said of Steve’s ending. “I’m very protective of it. It was such a precious time, and jumping onto the movie was a terrifying prospect to me. I said no a bunch of times, and there’s a million and one ways it could have gone wrong. It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.”

