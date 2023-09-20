Chris Evans Reveals Knives Out Co-Star That Almost Made Him Laugh Every Scene

Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunit film Knives Out is not only a compelling mystery but is at times a good comedy as well thanks in no small part to its stacked cast playing a wide range of colorful, complex, larger than life characters and as it turns out, the humor didn't just show up on the screen, but it was on set as well. Chris Evans, who starred as Ransom Drysdale, grandson of the deceased wealthy mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey whose death is the subject of Benoit Blanc's investigation, says that one of his fellow cast members in particular made him laugh in nearly every scene they did.

"I have such a love for Michael Shannon," Evans told GQ of the actor who played Harlan's son, Walt, in the film. "I just think he's the funniest guy. I don't think anyone realizes how he's so dry and so sharp and he knows he's funny, too. He makes these like, kind of quiet side comments and just has the littlest smirk on his face. So that scene we're doing … he's shoving the cookies in my face and screaming, it took all of me not to break. He's just very committed. Absolutely hilarious. So that might be my favorite scene."

Is Evans Planning to Return to the MCU?

In addition to discussing his Knives Out role, Evans also spoke about his time playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while his Steve Rogers passed the mantle on to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, Evans said he's not ruling out a return at some point — though it won't be anytime soon.

"I'll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience," Evans says. "But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can't believe it even happened. And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing. So, no time soon."

Evans went on to say that he would like to pursue other interests and do a bit less acting in this next phase of his life as well.

"And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I'm not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied."

Would Evans Do More Knives Out Movies?

Earlier this year, Evans also addressed the idea of doing more Knives Out stories. While his character, Ransom, ended up arrested at the end of the film, Evans explained previously he has an idea for how they could bring the villain back in a future film if it's something Johnson wanted to explore.

"It can't be like a redemption story," Evans explained. "No one wants to see Ransom find redemption. Maybe he gets out of jail off of like some sort of like high priced lawyers loophole. But then like, maybe he goes good. Yeah, I mean, like Sideshow Bob, like runs for office. But it's an elaborate plan to actually take down Benoit Blanc and Marta. It's revenge in plain sights. You know what I mean?"

