Chris Evans Pitches Knives Out Spinoff About His Character

Rian Johnson's Knives Out was one of the biggest surprises of 2019, quickly launching a mystery franchise for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi filmmaker. The second film in the series, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, saw the return of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, but the rest of the cast was made up of entirely new characters. No one else featured in the first Knives Out has been back just yet. That could change down the line, however, and Chris Evans has an idea for how he'd like to bring his fan-favorite villain back into the fold.

Evans took part in a panel at C2E2 in Chicago this weekend, and ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson was in attendance. At one point, he was asked about the potential return of Ransom in a future Knives Out sequel or spinoff, and the actor had some ideas.

"It can't be like a redemption story," Evans explained. "No one wants to see Ransom find redemption. Maybe he gets out of jail off of like some sort of like high priced lawyers loophole. But then like, maybe he goes good. Yeah, I mean, like Sideshow Bob, like runs for office. But it's an elaborate plan to actually take down Benoit Blanc and Marta. It's revenge in plain sights. You know what I mean?"

More Knives Out Movies?

After the success of Knives Out, there was a bidding war for the future of Johnson's franchise. Netflix ultimately won that war, shelling out hundreds of millions of dollars for Knives Out. The agreement assured that Netflix would exclusively produce and distribute the second and third films in the Knives Out series.

Following the release of Glass Onion, Netflix is guaranteed to make one more Knives Out film. Of course, that doesn't mean more can't arrive after that. With so many popular characters in the first two movies, there's always the opportunity to make some spinoff projects.

What would you like to see in the future of the Knives Out series? Let us know in the comments!