Captain America Actor Chris Evans Gets Married in Surprise Wedding With Partner Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly tied the knot. According to a new report from Page Six, the duo got hitched at their Boston-area home on September 9th in an intimate ceremony with just family and closest friends. The tabloid says Evans' Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner were all in attendance at the closely-guarded event. As a part of the secrecy surrounding the wedding, guests were given non-disclosure agreements to sign and all cell phones were surrendered before entering the event.

Evans and Baptista were first revealed to be dating last November. According to PEOPLE Magazine's initial report, the two had been dating for a year prior to the reveal. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," an anonymous source told the magazine at the time.

Evans also happened to win PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, where he revealed in the cover story he's ready to settle down and start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," Evans said in his cover story. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he added. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

In that same piece, Evans says he's gotten more romantic as he's grown older.

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been," he said. "We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works."

"I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's, I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way," concluded Evans.

Our best wishes go out to the lovebirds!