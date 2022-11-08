Chris Evans Named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Chris Evans is the Sexiest Man Alive. Don't take our word for it—the actor won the coveted award from PEOPLE Magazine, as the outlet revealed late Monday night. Evans' big win serves as the cover story for this week's issue, making it the third straight year a star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe won the award. Ant-Man lead Paul Rudd won the 2021 award while Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan won Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

"This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging," Evans said in an interview with the magazine before joking, "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment."

What movie is Chris Evans in next?

Evans is currently filming Jake Kasdan's Red One for Prime Video, starring alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. According to Evans, however, he's at a point in his life where he's much more content with staying home than acting year-round.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," Evans continued. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

The actor told the magazine he often thinks about his future outside of acting.

"The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas," he adde. "I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

Will Chris Evans return as Captain America?

While reports once claimed Evans was set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor told us earlier this year it'd be a "tall order" to return to the franchise.

"That seems to be something people would like to see," Evans said. However, he is not exactly eager to jump back into the role despite the fan demand. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," Evans said. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."