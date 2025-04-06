The Best Chris Evans Movie You Haven’t Seen Has Nothing to Do With Comics (And Now It’s Streaming Free)

Chris Evans is one of the very rare cases of an actor whose career is marked by not one, but two popular comic book roles. After breaking into Hollywood, Evans made a big jump by landing the role of Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four. He then made an even bigger leap when he became one of the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spending nearly a decade as Captain America. Everyone knows about Evans’ Marvel roles, and most know his other breakthrough movies like Knives Out and Snowpiercer, but one of the actor’s best performances actually came in an often overlooked drama from 2017.

Between Captain America and Avengers movies, Evans starred in a film called Gifted, from The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb. The film actually grossed $43 million at the box office when it was released eight years ago, but movie fans now have the opportunity to watch the film for free. Gifted was added to Tubi’s lineup at the start of April, allowing folks to check it out at no cost and with no monthly subscription, as long as you’re okay with watching a few ads through the film.

In Gifted, Evans plays a professor-turned-mechanic named Frank, who has to raise his mathematical genius niece, Mary. Knowing she’s exceptional, Frank does his best to try and give Mary as normal a life as he can, even though he doesn’t always feel equipped to be a parent.

Coincidentally, the film also starred a young McKenna Grace, who went on to join the MCU two years later, playing a 13-year-old version of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. Grace played Mary in Gifted, earning a ton of praise for performance, as did Evans.

In addition to Evans and Grace, Gifted also starred Octavia Spencer, Jenny Slate, and Lindsay Duncan.

Recently Added to Tubi

Gifted was one of dozens of movies that were added to Tubi’s free streaming lineup in the month of April. We’ve got a full rundown of Tubi’s new additions here, but you can check out some of the month’s highlights below.

