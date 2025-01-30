Chris Evans Responds to Rumors of an MCU Return for Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans has commented on recent reports that he will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday. December brought a report that stated Evans was slated to join the cast of Avengers: Doomsday alongside fellow MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr., who is playing the iconic villain Doctor Doom. The former Captain America actor has been silent since those reports first broke, but he has finally made his first public comments regarding whether any of these Avengers: Doomsday reports are true. These comments come ahead of the theatrical release of Captain America: Brave New World, which is Anthony Mackie’s first starring role as the Sentinel of Liberty.

Esquire spoke to Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans for a feature on Captain America: Brave New World. When asked about reports of appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, Evans was quick to contradict those claims. “That’s not true, though,” Evans said. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years—ever since [Avengers]: Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.” Evans then gave the same response that he previously shared with Anthony Mackie when he inquired: “Yeah, no—happily retired!”

Mackie also spoke about the reports linking Chris Evans to Avengers: Doomsday. “I didn’t know!” Mackie said with a laugh. “I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then. At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ ”

The Captain America: Brave New World star then did an impression of Evans, “He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’ ” He continued, “I learned that right there. My manager showed me. He’s like, ‘Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.’ That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script.”

One actor who has confirmed they are appearing in Avengers: Doomsday is Benedict Cumberbatch. The Doctor Strange star previously said he was being cut from Avengers: Doomsday, but that he had a larger role in its sequel, Avengers: Endgame. Apparently, that has changed, because now Cumberbatch confirms he was mistaken and will, in fact, return as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday.

I got that wrong. I am in the next one,” Cumberbatch told Business Insider. However, he qualified his statement by adding: “Don’t ever believe anything I say.”

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026.