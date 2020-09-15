Chris Evans Addresses NSFW Photo: "It's Embarrassing But You Gotta Roll With The Punches"

✖

Chris Evans had an eventful weekend. The Captain America star was sharing his screen to his Instagram story when fans managed to notice a picture not entirely savory for work hidden away in his camera roll. In his first media appearance since the incident over the weekend, Evans says the whole ordeal is embarrassing, thanking all of the fans who flocked to his defense in the aftermath of the unintentional leak.

"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," Evans said in a stop on the Tamron Hall show. "You know, things happen. It's embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice."

Evans was promoting a new web channel called Starting Point, which he started with Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani when he appeared on the show. The channel is said to feature "bipartisan civic engagement" content, something Evans hasn't been afraid to share on his social media channels.

The actor trended for the majority of the weekend, with fans trying to drown out mentions of the incident with their favorite clips or pictures featuring the MCU superstar. Evans first mentioned the incident in a call to action on Monday afternoon, telling his followers on Twitter to vote, now that he had all their attention.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Evans' friends and family ended up poking fun at the incident as well. "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possible do to embarrass yourself. See...silver lining," Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo tweeted. Evans' brother Scott followed it up with asking what he missed, as he hadn't been on Twitter over the weekend.

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

The photo and its accompanying video were quickly removed by Evans and his team once the inadvertent upload was recognized.

Cover photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic