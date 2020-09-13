Captain America Fans Come to Chris Evans' Defense After Alleged NSFW Photo Hits the Internet
Captain America star Chris Evans appeared to have made an Internet blunder earlier today when he posted private photos onto his Instagram stories, including one NSFW picture. While some people have shared the image on Twitter, most people on the social media site are jumping to the actor's defense. While Evans was the person to post the pictures, it was very clear that it was a mistake. They were immediately removed, so his fans are rightfully asking people to refrain from sharing the images.
Evans' fans are spreading lots of wholesome content in order to drown out the nude photos and encouraging others to do the same. Between photos of Evans' dog Dodger, pictures of Evans being a gentleman, and pleas to respect the actor's privacy, searching "Chris Evans" is pretty safe once again. You can check out some of the best posts below...
Be Kind
Please be kind to Chris Evans. He’s a human too and he deserves respect. pic.twitter.com/BbMUgUieo6— WonderousSerap (@8Cooltiffy89) September 12, 2020
Deserves Respect
Please help me to report Chris Evans tweets where the screenshots are seen and better spread the positive tweets because a person like him deserves to be respected and more so being the incredible person he is. He needs are help as a fandom we are his family. He is a good guy pic.twitter.com/conxlm6oE7— Angie de la Torre (@AngelaNallely4) September 12, 2020
Gentleman Pics
Chris Evans is a gentleman 🥺❤ pic.twitter.com/hFkCIXIqBR— ṃєռєяṿѧ_४⧗⍟ (@LadyLokiEvans) September 12, 2020
Dodger Content
pictures of chris evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/TYhrTSFAnX— chris evans archive (@cevansarchive) September 12, 2020
Respect His Privacy
chris evans is so fine. also stop searching for the pictures. very disrespectful and invasion of privacy. pic.twitter.com/8u20TKgbfB— kameron (@kameronjayde_) September 12, 2020
Share These Instead
instead of spreading chris evans leaked photo, share these. thank you. pic.twitter.com/gvpnvw5iqA— 😈fat lemon🍋 (@baroness_zemo) September 12, 2020
The Love Is Real
You know Chris Evans is a goat when Twitter is showing him so much love after what he accidentally showed on his IG Story. pic.twitter.com/IjgASoGEMN— Hilton Goode (@HiltonGoode) September 13, 2020
A Good Man
Chris Evans is a good man he doesn’t deserve to have his nudes shared around like mad. Respect his privacy please. pic.twitter.com/BjOKmkogWj— Blueberry - BLM (@Camacaw) September 13, 2020
Wholesome Content
putting chris evans doing charity work for children’s hospitals on your tl pic.twitter.com/BXznDRbdOA— katie (@cevansavenger) September 13, 2020
The Best Chris
chris evans deserves the world but the world does not deserve chris evans🌟 pic.twitter.com/UUcleKGTS5— ju⚡️ (@tropimovie) September 12, 2020
Fantastic Fans
Everyone coming to Chris Evans' rescue by flooding his hashtag with wholesome pics is genuinely sweet and feels like when New Yorkers won't give up Spider-Man's identity— Parker (@jeffparker) September 12, 2020
Important Reminder
chris evans tl cleanse!! remember he’s a human! treat him like one! pic.twitter.com/B4Ex3Bn2td— katie (@cevansavenger) September 12, 2020