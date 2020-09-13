Captain America Fans Come to Chris Evans' Defense After Alleged NSFW Photo Hits the Internet

Captain America star Chris Evans appeared to have made an Internet blunder earlier today when he posted private photos onto his Instagram stories, including one NSFW picture. While some people have shared the image on Twitter, most people on the social media site are jumping to the actor's defense. While Evans was the person to post the pictures, it was very clear that it was a mistake. They were immediately removed, so his fans are rightfully asking people to refrain from sharing the images.

Evans' fans are spreading lots of wholesome content in order to drown out the nude photos and encouraging others to do the same. Between photos of Evans' dog Dodger, pictures of Evans being a gentleman, and pleas to respect the actor's privacy, searching "Chris Evans" is pretty safe once again. You can check out some of the best posts below...