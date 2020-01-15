Chris Evans, Rian Johnson, and Jamie Lee Curtis React to Special Knives Out Screening in Japan

It’s been a huge week for Rian Johnson! The director best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi just received his first Oscar nomination for writing his latest movie, Knives Out. The new movie, which was released in November, has a star-studded cast, but there’s one item that has served as the true breakout star: Chris Evans‘ sweater. The sweater has been a big topic of discussion on social media, even sparking the #KnivesOutChallenge, which Johnson took part in on Twitter. Evans’ co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, also posted a hilarious response to the sweater’s success, and Evans even shared an adorable Christmas message that featured his dog Dodger rocking the look. Recently, the official Twitter account for Knives Out shared a photo from a special screening of the movie in Japan, and Johnson, Evans, and Curtis all had a reaction.

AMAZING — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 14, 2020

“We suspect a new sweater gang has formed in a knitwear only screening in Japan. 🔪 Will more follow as Knives Out opens wide in Japan on 1/31? 🕵️‍,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“AMAZING,” Johnson replied.

Johnson’s reply then caught the attention of Curtis, who shared the image with Evans:

“THIS IS EVERYTHING @ChrisEvans,” she wrote.

Here’s Evans’ reply:

“Oh wow!,” he added.

Rian Johnson is nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Knives Out at the Oscars this year, going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite).

While Knives Out rests in a whole different category from Johnson’s previous film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – with one of their few similarities being a cameo from Frank Oz – the two do have a very unique connection. Johnson’s first foray into writing and directing in the Star Wars universe, and the vitriolic backlash to it on social media, apparently influenced Knives Out in a unique way.

“Anyone who’s on Twitter these days, God bless you because it’s rough waters out there, but there’s also wonderful stuff about it. That’s why we’re all still on it I guess,” Johnson told Deadline in November. “That’s one of the things [Knives Out] engages with, the current state of online culture. Whether you made a Star Wars movie or you have a cooking show, whatever you’re doing on there, someone’s going to be screaming at you about it probably. Let’s put it on a screen in a way we can all maybe have a laugh about it.”

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters.