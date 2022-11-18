Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman

Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!

"It would be cool," Hemsworth said about a Marvel vs. DC movie. "...Who would be a fun matchup? Thor and Aquaman, that could be fun – you know Jason is a good friend of mine."

Hemsworth also said "Sure!" to the suggestion that his Thor and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam would be a thunderous (sorry...) bout.

Getting deeper, Hemsworth reminisced about the first time he realized the epic power of a good crossover, feeling like a fanboy himself while making Avengers: Infinity War:

"For me, it's like the first time I remember walking onto the 'Infinity War' set and meeting the Guardians. And it wasn't Thor meeting the Guardians, it was Chris meeting Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt and so on. So I'm as much a fan as most people are. To be able to work with any of those [DC] people would inspire me in different ways and would be a lot of fun. And I think the fans would love it."

MORE: Will a Marvel vs. DC Crossover Movie Happen?

James Gunn has been sparking fans' imaginations about a Marvel vs. DC movie as far back as 2021, when he wrote a Twitter thread addressing the issue, and revealed he's already tried to make the event happen:

"I've casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it," Gunn posted. "I would love for it to happen. I don't think it's likely, but I don't think it's an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story."

Therein lies the real key here: finding a compelling narrative reason for a DC and Marvel crossover to happen – beyond the obvious money-grabbing reasons for doing it. To be fair, the next few years may actually hold potential for such an event to happen, as both the current Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe film franchises are playing with ideas of the Multiverse and alternate realities, with the grand threat of all reality being destroyed hanging over them.

Theoretically, both franchises could coordinate to have those Multiverse battles end with the Marvel and DC universes colliding, by 2026 or 2027. Which is actually not that far away, given the scale and cope of what it would take for Marvel vs. DC to happen.

You can stream the MCU on Disney+ and the DCU can be streamed on HBO Max.