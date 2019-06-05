Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Share Paris Photos from Men in Black: International Press Tour

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere, but much of the film’s cast are already promoting their next big projects. Chris Hemsworth, the actor best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is re-teaming up with Tessa Thompson, who is best known for playing Valkyrie, for Men in Black: International. The actors have embarked on their press tour, which has taken them to France, and both have since shared photos from their time in Paris.

“Thanks for the hospitality Paris!! 3rd stop on our whirlwind world tour (say that 3 times fast) for MIB! Onto Russia next,” he wrote.

As you can see, the actor posted one photo in front of the Eiffel Tower, another alongside Thompson, and a third that shows the actors having some fun posing together.

Thompson also shared a photo of herself with the iconic landmark.

"Tourist," she wrote.

“Tourist,” she wrote.

Many fans commented on the actors’ posts, excited to see them traveling the world together.

“YOU GUYS ARE SO CUTE,” @alyannasolde wrote.

“The French community say: ON T’AIME TESSA,” @sparklingmarvel added.

“No no no Paris should be thanking you,” @emthumm replied.

Men in Black: International is being directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The new movie stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black: International will be hitting theaters on June 14th.