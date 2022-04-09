Chris Rock “Won’t Talk” About Will Smith Slap Until He “Gets Paid”

By now, it seems as if every person on the planet has offered their opinion on the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation the 94th Academy Awards. Everyone, that is, except for Rock himself — and it looks like it may stay that way for a while. Rock’s Oscars-presenting job came smack dab in the middle of a national tour, where he’s now selling out shows and taking the stage to standing ovations. It’s at his latest show he said he doesn’t intend on talking about the situation unless someone pays him to do so.

At a stop in Indio, California on Friday, Rock said he wouldn’t be talking about the Oscars until he got paid, seemingly suggesting he and his team may be open to offers from networks on the comedian’s first sit down since the slap. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said according to a new report from the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s appearance. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has since banned Smith from attending the annual gala, and any Academy-related events for the next 10 years. Smith resigned from his position in the Academy earlier this month.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the statement from the Board of Governors read. “During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short – unprepared for the unprecedented.”

It added, “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast…This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”