Willow Smith Posts Cryptic Messages After Father Will Smith’s Slap Controversy

It’s been a week since the 94th Academy Awards and the stunning moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and a lot has happened in that week. Not only has the incident been the subject of a lot of conversation, but also saw the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences begin disciplinary proceedings against Smith as well as Smith resign from the Academy last Friday. Despite Smith’s resignation, it doesn’t seem like things are going to die down anytime soon and while Smith’s daughter Willow hasn’t directly commented on the situation, the 21-year-old has gotten philosophical with some cryptic posts on social media.

On Saturday, Willow, who co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, made two posts to Twitter within just a minute of one another that do not directly reference the Oscars incident, but do appear to allude to the situation: “The meaning of life is found in challenge” and “Life is a series of reactions”. As of the time of this article’s writing, Willow hasn’t posted anything additional to Twitter.

The meaning of life is found in challenge — WILLOW (@OfficialWillow) April 2, 2022

Last Friday, in the wake of the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy. The Academy is still planning to make a decision on formal disciplinary measures over his striking of Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The decision on those disciplinary measures is expected during the Academy’s upcoming April 18th meeting.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” the actor said in his resignation statement.

He added, “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

