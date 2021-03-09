Christina Ricci Cast in Supernatural Thriller Monstrous

✖

Addams Family and Casper star Christina Ricci is set to appear in Monstrous, a new supernatural thriller distributed by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment. The film also stars Colleen Camp (Spenser Confidential), and is directed by Chris Sivertson (All Cheerleaders Must Die, The Lost) is directing from screenplay by Carol Chrest. Monstrous centers on a traumatized woman fleeing from her abusive ex-husband with her 7-year-old son. In their new, remote sanctuary they find they have a bigger, more terrifying monster to deal with.

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with Screen Media on Monstrous, an exciting, commercially viable feature film, with a fresh and current take on one of the most popular genres in the world," Epstein said in a statement. "Christina Ricci’s unmatched talent with an adept group of filmmakers and a spine-tingling script is a recipe for success that that will please audiences everywhere."

"Carol Chrest created an iconic genre character who Christina Ricci brings to life in a mesmerizing and deeply emotional performance," said Sivertson.

Robert Yocum, Sasha Yelaun and B.I. Rosen are producing alongside Johnny Remo. Sivertson and Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm (MY FRIEND DAHMER) are executive producing alongside Omer Paracha, Sean Reilly, Clay Epstein, Craig Albrecht, Carol Anne Watts and Adam Sigal of Scarlett Pictures, and Galen Christy and Mark Silba of High Octane Pictures.

Principal Photography began in early December in Los Angeles, CA throughout Simi Valley, Sherman Oaks and Altadena.

Sivertson has written and directed numerous elevated genre films since his critically acclaimed adaptation of Jack Ketchum’s The Lost. He most recently co-wrote Wash Me in the River, starring Robert De Niro and John Malkovich and also wrote the upcoming bio-pic Slinky for director Tamra Jenkins.

As for Ricci, she made headlines without lifting a finger last month, when fans cried out for her to be included in Netflix's planned Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, from producer Tim Burton.

Ricci played the part of Wednesday Adams in the two live-action Addams Family movies from filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld. Being some of her earliest roles, and popular films in their own right, it's a role that many still associate with her even though it's been thirty years since the first movie was released. Fans of Ricci and her performance associate it with her so much that they think she should appear in the new Wednesday show, some suggesting in the role of mother figure Morticia Addams, or as the older Wednesday.

Wednesday will come to us from Smallville EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar who will serve as showrunners.