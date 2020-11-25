The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Christmas has come early! Well, not really, but one of the year's most anticipated holiday movies has finally arrived on Netflix around the world. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two brings Kurt Russell's beloved version of Satna Claus back to the screen for a second adventure. This time around, he has Mrs. Claus by his side, played by Russell's real-life partner, Goldie Hawn. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the arrival of the Christmas Chronicles sequel, and the wait is finally over.

Netflix added The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two to its lineup first thing Wednesday morning, so you and you family can now enjoy it at any time. The first Christmas Chronicles, which was released back in 2018, is also streaming on the service.

This sequel will look and feel much different than its predecessor, as Russell and writer/director Chris Columbus wanted to make sure not to repeat the same story twice.

I learned early on in my career when I did Home Alone and Home Alone 2 — and I have great fondness for Home Alone 2 — it was basically a remake of the first movie. We didn't take it to a new place. And that's what we did back then, because it was ... that's all really Home Alone could do," Columbus told ComicBook.com. "But Kurt and I realized that the first film was like a night on the town in Chicago with Santa Claus, much more of a comedy in a sense. And we started talking, and being both Christmas nerds, Kurt and I talked about opening up the mythology and opening up the world of Santa Claus in a way we've never seen it and basing it somewhat on the real character of Saint Nick, who really did exist back in Asia Minor and going back to a little of that origin story and then building up the world so that the world, the Santa's village in the world and the North Pole, felt unlike anything we've ever seen.

Russell and Hawn return to star in the second Christmas Chronicles movie, alongside Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The film also stars Jahzir Bruno, Julian Dennison, and Tyrese Gibson.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles 2 below.

"It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit."

