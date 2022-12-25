Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares Christmas Dance Video

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is getting into the holiday spirit with a new Christmas dance video. On Instagram, director David F. Sandberg posted a nice little snowy clip of the cast and crew dancing together. Lotta Losten is clearly having a wonderful Christmastime as evidenced by the filmmaker's caption. It's not going to be too long now before audiences get to see the Shazam! Family back together again. You can probably expect to see tons of cool moments like this throughout the day on social media. So, if you have a favorite production that did any shooting during cold weather or the month of December, keep your eyes peeled. With the tone and themes of the first Shazam!, it's not surprising to see them relishing such a small moment with each other in the midst of this massive project. Check out the dancing video for yourself down below!

"Merry Christmas! After we'd wrapped shooting on Shazam 2 I said to Lotta "imagine, we're going to celebrate Christmas twice before this movie even comes out". Well, the last Christmas before Shazam 2 comes out is here," Sandberg wrote.

Will Shazam Continue With DC Films?

DC Films is in a little bit of flux right now as James Gunn and Peter Safran take over the reins. All of the speculation online has swirled around whether or not they will keep certain elements of the DCEU era. One of those projects is Shazam! and Zachary Levi had to address the whispers publicly.

"I'm not the boss, I have no idea what the heck is ultimately going on, but I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that..." Levi told fans during an Instagram Live video. "Listen, I loved Walter Hamada. I loved him as a boss, I love him as a human being, and I hope to work with him wherever he goes. But I couldn't have hand chosen two better people to be the people that are now helping to guide where the DC Universe is going."

"At this point right now, I'm still that character. I have not had any outgoing conversations with the bosses. We have a movie that's literally coming out in March," Levi added. "...I have no idea what's going to ultimately happen to me. I think I'm in a pretty good position..."

