Shazam! 2 Director Confirms Cameo From First Movie

Despite her character's very permanent death in Shazam!, actress Lotta Losten will return for another small part in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, the film's director confirmed last night on his Instagram story. Losten, who is married to director David F. Sandberg, always appears in films he directs. A fan last night asked whether her death in the first DC film meant that Shazam! 2 would be the first movie without Losten appearing in any role, but the filmmaker shot the idea down. How is he going to pull that off? Well, the same way any other DC character might.

No, no. Not resurrection! Just change the appearance a little and call it a whole different person!

"Lotta is in it," Sandberg confirmed. "Yeah, she died in [Shazam!], but lose the glasses, change the hair and BAM! Totally different character. Hey, it works for Clark Kent."

That Clark Kent nod is likely to get the internet back on its favorite pastime: speculating about whether Henry Cavill might reappear as Superman in the film. The character -- not played by Cavill, but by a stunt performer -- appeared in the final scene from Shazam!, but only from the neck down and as a gag. Fans have since lobbied to see more of him -- literally -- in the sequel, although Sandberg has made no indication that would actually happen.

From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is set to open in theaters in March 2023.