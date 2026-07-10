Christopher Nolan Fans Rally Around Odyssey Director’s Dismissal of Criticism, “Nolan Literally Called All You Guys Irrelevant”

For the past few months, ever since the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey debuted online, something has been brewing in the margins. Despite having earned two Academy Awards for his last movie, Oppenheimer, and rewriting the rules of superhero movies forever with The Dark Knight, some were eager to question the filmmaker’s choices for his new movie based only on snippets of footage and hearsay from nefarious social media posters. The result was a “backlash” reacting to the “realism” of a story with Greek gods and Cyclops, but the line in the sand for many was the casting of people of color in key roles, like Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The diatribe about the movie has now finally reached Mr. Nolan, himself, who officially responded in an interview, calling these kinds of conversations “always irrelevant” since they come from people who haven’t seen the movie. He summed it up another way as someone who had to deal with comic book fans for three movies, noting, “Comes with the territory.” Fans have been quick to jump on Nolan’s response, though, praising the Oscar-winner for finding a way to roast the “discourse” around his new movie without giving its arguments any credence of further fuel.

Chris Nolan’s Odyssey Criticism Response Earns Fan Raves

Image Courtesy of Universal

As one might expect, the months of anticipation for the movie have led to a lot of headbutting around the “discourse” for The Odyssey, but Nolan’s reaction has given his fans a lot of ammunition. Though one might expect memes and reactions, plenty of fans have used it as a means to agree with Nolan, both with verbose replies and succinct ones.

“I actually agree with Nolan,” one user wrote. “Judging a movie before anyone has even seen it makes no sense. At least wait until it’s released before deciding whether it’s good or bad.”

Nobody should care about what right wing man babies with no social life say. Our society will progress by muting them https://t.co/eL7YsfE30f — safety car (@hotsideofSaturn) July 10, 2026

On the flip side, another wrote: “Bro doesn’t even own a smartphone and he’s still out here clearing the entire internet with a single quote💀”

Nolan literally called all you guys irrelevant for crying about his movie that you haven't seen. Lol. https://t.co/NLEpipdx3C — ~ dW ~ (@SmailliwNitsud) July 10, 2026

“Completely agree, but people have made an industry out of speculation,” wrote another. “It’s profitable to pick a movie apart without ever seeing it.

To his credit, he’s right. The ecosystem of the online blogosphere, with the added element of TikTok users making their own film-focused content, has long been one where rumors and hearsay can form a narrative about a movie long before its release. Reports of test screening troubles, rumors about conflict on set, and even the reveal that reshoots are happening can sometimes be enough to cause a cloud to linger over films, sometimes enough to affect the box office.

Sometimes it’s not even the content of the film itself that can cause this to happen, such as backlash to Snow White actress Rachel Zegler saying she didn’t like the original Disney animated movie (a quote taken out of context and spread like wildfire to paint her in a certain light). Even for people who aren’t terminally online, though, these kinds of stories can frame a movie a certain way before they see it.

To that end, it could be tough to dismiss the harassment campaign that has developed around The Odyssey, one spurred by the owner of X, formerly Twitter, but Nolan himself appears to have no qualms about its capacity to potentially create a narrative around his movie, and fans of the filmmaker are glad he’s finally put his foot down.

So far, it seems like Nolan doesn’t have anything to worry about, either. Currently, The Odyssey is tracking to open somewhere between $98 million and $132 million in its opening weekend (per Box Office Theory). This would not only give the film a bigger opening than Nolan’s last movie, Oppenheimer (which grossed $976 million globally), but also higher than the likes of Batman Begins ($48.7 million), Inception ($62.7 million), Interstellar ($47.5 million), and Dunkirk ($50.5 million), even if the numbers were adjusted for inflation. On top of that, the reactions are glowing.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!