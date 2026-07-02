It Took 18 Years, but 1 Unexpected Christopher Nolan Actor Has Managed a Dark Knight Feat Ledger’s Joker Achieved

Christopher Nolan has many hallmarks as a director, most notably his signature sense of scale and scope that make his films must-see experiences on the biggest screens. While he’s perhaps best known for delivering unparalleled spectacle, Nolan also has a knack for getting the best out of his actors. Three actors, Heath Ledger, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy, have won Oscars for their work in Nolan-directed films, and Emily Blunt earned a nomination for her turn in Oppenheimer (not to mention, all of the other great performances in Nolan films that didn’t receive awards recognition). For nearly two decades, Ledger has long been the standout of Nolan’s filmography, his Joker immediately becoming one of the best movie villains of all time. But a surprising member of The Odyssey matched one of Ledger’s remarkable feats.

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Speaking with Empire (via X account Christopher Nolan News) ahead of The Odyssey‘s premiere later this month, producer Emma Thomas revealed Samantha Morton received a standing ovation from the cast and crew, this first time that has happened on a Nolan film since Ledger in The Dark Knight. “When she finished her scene, she got a round of applause from the cast and crew. That’s something we hadn’t seen since Heath Ledger on The Dark Knight,” Thomas said.

Christopher Nolan added, “Samantha Morton is somebody I had wanted to work with for a very long time. And she was absolutely who I had in mind as soon as I finished the script for Circe and the way we were approaching that character. I was thrilled when she said yes.”

Can The Odyssey Contend for Acting Awards?

At first glance, it’s a bit surprising to read this anecdote from Thomas — and it has nothing to do with Morton’s talent. She’s a two-time Oscar nominee herself (for Sweet and Lowdown and In America), so it shouldn’t be a shock that she impressed her colleagues while filming her scenes for The Odyssey. The most surprising aspect of this revelation is that there hasn’t been a standing ovation for an actor on a Nolan set since The Dark Knight. As alluded to above, Nolan has helmed his fair share of outstanding performances. Matthew McConaughey did fantastic work in Interstellar (particularly the scene where Cooper views his messages from back home) and Oppenheimer is an acting showcase across the board.

As a fantasy epic, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the defining cinematic events of the summer movie season, featuring plenty of jaw-dropping set pieces and visual effects. The quote from Thomas indicates that viewers should expect to see some great performances as well. Considering the talented ensemble Nolan assembled, that probably isn’t a huge surprise, but big-budget genre movies like The Odyssey typically aren’t associated with awards-worthy acting (with some exceptions, of course). One has to wonder if The Odyssey can become one of those exceptions, as the cast is a who’s who of the Hollywood A-list who have all done terrific work in the past.

It’s still too early for The Odyssey reviews and reactions to be available, but given Nolan’s pedigree, it’s reasonable to assume the film will be Universal’s big Oscar push this year. If the film lives up to its potential and becomes a major box office hit, the studio will likely have an easy time campaigning for nominations. In addition to Best Picture and Best Director, The Odyssey looks like it will be a viable contender in many below-the-line categories, as the film features exemplary craftsmanship across the board. The acting categories are another matter, though Robert Pattinson seems to be giving a scenery-chewing performance as Antinous, and Matt Damon could be in the running for Best Actor, carrying the movie on his shoulders.

The last time an actor got a standing ovation on a Nolan set, it was an Oscar-winning turn, so perhaps viewers shouldn’t discount Morton as a Best Supporting Actress candidate. Circe, a half-god and half-nymph, plays a crucial role in the Odyssey story, and if Thomas’ anecdote is any indication, Morton made the most of her scenes by delivering a moving and affecting turn. If she becomes a standout once the general public gets an opportunity to see the movie, she could have momentum over her co-stars.

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