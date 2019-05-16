Chronicles Of Narnia Cast Reunites In Viral Photo

There happens to be a new Chronicles of Narnia project in development, but fans still have fond memories of the original films, and they’re also loving a recent reunion of the cast. Disney previously released three different Narnia films, starting with 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. The released the sequel in 2008, titled The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and then in 2010, they released The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, and recently fans saw several of the actors all together once more.

Ben Barnes, who brought Prince Caspian to life in the sequel, shared an image of several cast members from the film at dinner with the caption “#Narnia reunion 🦁 🧙🏽‍♀️🚪👑”. The photo included William Moseley (Peter Pevensie), Anna Popplewell (Susan Pevensie), Alina Phelan Ballou, Andrew Adamson, and Georgie Henley (Lucy Pevensie). The crew looks quite happy, and fans are loving the mini-reunion.

The group is missing the other Pevensie member Edmund, played by Skandar Keynes, but it is said he wanted to be there but couldn’t make it.

We haven’t had a new Narnia movie since 2010, but in 2018 the C.S. Lewis estate came to a multi-year agreement with Netflix for both films and television series. We have yet to see any projects emerge from that deal, but at the time the deal was very promising.

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, released in a statement. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

“Narnia is one of those rare properties that spans multiple generations and geographies,” Mark Gordon, eOne’s President, added. “eOne and I are excited to be collaborating with The C.S. Lewis Company and Netflix who have the capacity to translate the Narnia universe into both stellar feature-length and episodic programming. We cannot wait to get started on the multiple productions we hope to undertake.”

This deal came as a surprise to many, as The Silver Chair had been in development for some time already, but it appears the next time we see Narnia it will be under the Netflix umbrella.

Are you excited to see the old crew from Narnia together once more?