Disney's Cinderella's Evil Stepsisters Live-Action Movie in the Works From Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo

Classic Disney films continue prove how much storytelling potential they have, with Deadline reporting that Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are working together to develop a live-action film focusing on Cinderella's stepsisters. The pair recently starred in Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and while they are confirmed to be writing the upcoming project, it's unknown if they will also star in the endeavor. The report notes, however, that even if the pair did end up starring in the project, it wouldn't be as the stepsisters themselves, as the project is looking for younger performers to bring them to life.

Deadline describes the project, "The film is a fairy tale musical comedy that re-imagines the Cinderella classic from the point of view of her infamous evil stepsisters. Spanning their early childhood through the marriage of their universally beloved stepsister and beyond, we follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine as they struggle to uphold their family’s legacy."

Disney is also working on live-action spinoffs from Beauty and the Beast, with Gaston and LeFou serving as a prequel TV series focusing on the characters played by Luke Evans and Josh Gad, respectively, as well as the upcoming 101 Dalmations spinoff Cruella, a prequel about the early years of the character, with Emma Stone playing the title role.

Interestingly, this is only the most recently announced project about these two characters, as Netflix recently confirmed that they were developing an animated series focusing on the characters, with another Saturday Night Live alum, Amy Poehler, developing this project.

“Our step-sisters are a pair of young Asian immigrants to a fairytale world, and their journey navigating the pressures of their kingdom to ultimately arrive at their true dream is a story that resonates deep inside my heart,” director Alyce Tzue said of Steps. “Especially in light of the terrible acts of erasure against the Asian community, I am grateful to be working with this incredible team on a project where I feel so seen. We can’t wait to bring Steps to the world.”

Poehler added, “We are so excited to be working with Netflix and the great Riki [Lindholme], Kate [Micucci], and Alyce on this joyful and much-needed story.”

Wiig is set to start production on Peacock's MacGruber series alongside Will Forte this summer.

