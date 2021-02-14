Disney+ Reveals Beautiful Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Fan Art

Disney+ is bringing out some stunning Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella fan art to celebrate the movie’s release on the platform. Fans had been waiting for the Brandy and Whitney Houston movie to be more widely available for years now. Brianna Pippens, Ashley Price, Shae Anthony, Laylie Frazier, Stormy Mae Nesbit, and Shonte Young Williams got a chance to have their art showcased on the company’s account. A lot of viewers wondered what Disney+ would have on deck for Black History Month, and the app’s bet on Cinderella has turned out to be a complete winner. There was almost as much buzz about this movie on Thursday night as there was for a brand new episode of WandaVision. Check out all of that wonderful art down below:

These artists are impossibly talented. 🤩 Check out some stunning works inspired by Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #Cinderella1997 #BlackHistoryAlways 🎨: Brianna Pippens (1/8) pic.twitter.com/dxJiYk661s — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 13, 2021

Disney has a description for the film: “At the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 12, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+. The beloved televised movie musical stars Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as “Fairy Godmother” alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox.”

” When Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother. The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer.”

