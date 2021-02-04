Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Coming To Disney+

✖

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is coming to Disney+, "at the stroke of midnight" on February 12th. Disney made the announcement today with a full press release, which highlights the milestone legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella from the 1990s. That TV movie heralded the age of increased diversity and inclusivity in the Disney brand, by casting R&B star Brandy in the role of Cinderella, with Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother, and Whoopi Goldberg as Queen Constantina. The 1997 broadcast during the Wonderful World of Disney shattered viewershiprecords - and the home video release killed sales records at the time.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella songbook (updated for modern R&B beats and tone) has also been an enduring hit. Now a generation of Disney fans who were too young to view the film (or remember seeing it) can experience it again on Disney+. After the success of Hamilton, it's clear that Disney+ offers a viable platform for musical performance events, like this. Below you can read the official press release from Disney:

(Photo: Disney)

IT’S POSSIBLE! “RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA” STREAMS FEBRUARY 12, ONLY ON DISNEY+ The Legendary 1997 Movie Stars Brandy, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg and more At the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 12, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+. The beloved televised movie musical stars Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as “Fairy Godmother” alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Originally premiering on November 2, 1997 to sixty million viewers during “The Wonderful World of Disney” on ABC, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” became an instant fan favorite, beloved by critics and audiences alike and earning 7 Emmy Award nominations. Celebrated for its diverse representation, sweeping musical acts, and unforgettable song book, the 1997 film features an incredible array of beloved and original songs by the iconic songwriting duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, including “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” and more. In “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” when Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother. The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” will join the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection that is on Disney+ alongside “Soul,” “Black Is King,” “Black Panther,” “Hidden Figures,” and many more.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will be available on Disney+ starting on February 12th.