The Batman DCU Crossover Theories Addressed by Clayface Movie’s Iconic Setting

One of the more intriguing projects on DC Studios’ slate is Clayface, which is scheduled to come out in September 2026. Billed as an R-rated body horror movie, it’s an opportunity for James Gunn and Co. to showcase the versatility of comic book adaptations by incorporating a distinct tone and filmmaking style. While Clayface has potential to be a truly fascinating project on its own merits, fans are also curious to see how the movie will connect to the larger DC Universe franchise. As Gunn figures out what to do with Batman, some are still holding out hope that Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga could be retroactively integrated in the DCU, but an update on Clayface seems to dispel that notion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The X account DCU Brief posted a short video of vehicles being transported to the Clayface set in the United Kingdom. Clayface is gearing up to start production soon. Of note is the Gotham police car, which has a different design than the ones used in The Batman. It’s possible that universe’s police cars got a makeover, but the implication here is that Clayface takes place in a continuity separate from The Batman. Check out the video below:

Clayface has seemingly prepared to start filming in the UK pic.twitter.com/Kzrf7MRtux — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) August 29, 2025

Clayface Will Take Viewers to the DCU’s Gotham City

Clayface plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but reports have suggested the film follows a struggling actor who injects himself with the substance that turns him into Clayface in an effort to keep himself relevant in the film industry. With that description, some fans thought perhaps Clayface would take place in Los Angeles, but this video shows that at least part of the film is set in Gotham. Writer Mike Flanagan told ComicBook earlier this year he was inspired by the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Feat of Clay” when writing the script. On the show, Matt Hagen, aka Clayface, worked for the Gotham-based Imperial Pictures.

It should be a few years (at least) before The Brave and the Bold comes out, so Clayface will mark the first time viewers see the DCU’s Gotham City on the big screen. It’ll be interesting to see how director James Watkins brings the legendary location to life and what he does to differentiate this Gotham from the one seen in the Batman Epic Crime Saga. The Gotham in The Batman and The Penguin has a grounded, grungry, real-world feel. For a fresh take, perhaps Clayface will follow Gunn’s penchant for embracing comic book sensibilities and presenting a more stylized version.

Clayface is a character commonly associated with Batman’s rogues’ gallery, so it’ll also be fascinating to see if any groundwork is laid to establish the Dark Knight’s presence in the DCU. The filmmakers would need to strike a delicate balance if that’s part of the plan; heavily teasing Batman could distract viewers from Clayface’s story, but ignoring the Caped Crusader altogether could come off as disappointing. It could depend on whether or not Gunn is ready to bring the DCU’s Batman to the forefront. The script for The Brave and the Bold is currently being worked on, and no casting will take place until the screenplay is finished. Maybe there will be a silhouetted Batman cameo (a la Creature Commandos), but fans shouldn’t expect to see the DCU’s Batman actor in Clayface.

With Clayface gearing up to begin filming, perhaps fans will learn more information about the film soon. So far, the only officially confirmed cast member is Thomas Rhys Harries as Clayface — though it’s been reported Mickey 17 star Naomi Ackie is in line for the female lead. Once cameras are rolling, DC Studios could commemorate the occasion with a full cast reveal and first-look image, getting ahead of any potential leaks and giving fans a taste of what they can expect.