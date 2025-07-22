DCU’s Clayface Movie Takes a Big Step Forward With Female Lead Casting

Progress on the DC Universe’s Clayface continues to be made, as the film has reportedly found its female lead. According to Deadline, Naomi Ackie is “the top choice” to star in Clayface alongside Thomas Rhys Harries, who is said to be playing the Matt Hagen version of the titular character. Details about Ackie’s role are being kept under wraps for the time being; the Deadline report does not mention her character’s name. The only other bit of information is that “it’s still early in the dealmaking process,” meaning that Ackie is not officially under contract for Clayface yet.

This means there’s a chance things could fall through and Ackie steps away from the project, but typically, when developments such as this are reported in industry trades, it means a deal is imminent. Barring anything unforeseen, Ackie will be the next actor confirmed for Clayface ahead of production starting later this year.

Directed by James Watkins and featuring a script from Mike Flanagan, Clayface will be the third theatrical feature in the DCU. It’s scheduled to premiere in September 2026, just a few short months after Supergirl arrives that summer. DC Studios co-head James Gunn has continued to describe Clayface as an R-rated body horror film, using it as a prime example to illustrate the variety in tones and styles DC Studios is capable of.

Rhys Harries was cast as Clayface in mid-June, beating out competition that included the likes of George MacKay, Tom Blyth, Leo Woodall, and Jack O’Connell. When announcing the casting, Gunn remarked that he and Clayface producer Matt Reeves were “blown away” by the actor during the audition process. Ackie’s notable credits include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mickey 17, and Blink Twice.

While Ackie’s Clayface character remains a mystery, one possibility is that she will portray a version of Dr. Stella Bates — a name that might be familiar to fans of Batman: The Animated Series. On the episode “Mudslide” (her lone appearance on the show), Stella is Matt Hagen’s love interest. They met on the set of the film The Dark Interlude (Stella was a medical consultant on the movie). Years later, after Matt became Clayface, Stella attempted to develop a cure to stabilize Clayface’s deteriorating body. Even if Ackie isn’t playing Stella Bates, she could be playing someone in that same vein. Flanagan told us he was heavily inspired by Batman: The Animated Series when working on the Clayface script, so it stands reason to believe he could have pulled elements from “Mudslide.”

Clayface obviously isn’t going to be a direct adaptation of arcs from Batman: The Animated Series, so the film would likely put its own spin on Dr. Stella Bates if that is indeed the direction Watkins and crew are going. Comic book adaptations have also created original characters with no links to the source material (see: Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight trilogy), so perhaps Ackie is playing an entirely new character. It doesn’t seem as if fans will get Clayface updates at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but with production set to start soon, hopefully her role is revealed soon.