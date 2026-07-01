Clayface Test Screenings Reveal Good News for DC Fan’s Biggest Concern About The Film

Supergirl hardly delivered the results DC Studios was hoping for, earning mixed reviews before bombing at the box office with a $37.1 million domestic opening. While Peter Safran quickly came out to say the studio remains confident in its long-term plan for the DC Universe franchise, Supergirl‘s performance has raised questions about the future of the DCU. Fortunately, DC could get back on track later this year. Lanterns premieres on HBO Max in August, followed by the movie Clayface in October. The latter, an R-rated body horror film, has the potential to be a unique comic book adaptation. Many are curious to see how it will turn out, and now reactions from test screenings are circulating online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take these with a grain of salt, but the X account DC Film News shared some updates from a Clayface test screening. “Word out of the room is positive,” reads one post. Another tweet confirms that the titular character will “[transform] into his iconic final form,” with the design coming off as “stunning, and grotesque, similar to the image below with an asymmetrical jaw.”:

CLAYFACE fully transforms into his iconic final form later in the film.



He's a big mother f**"**, stunning, and grotesque, similar to the image below with an asymmetrical jaw. https://t.co/BqqyJuD45z pic.twitter.com/nfxSYrPvYG — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 1, 2026

This story is developing…