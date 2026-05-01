Every Clayface in DC Comics, Ranked

Clayface is arguably one of Batman’s most popular and powerful supervillains. He’s even set to appear in his very own feature horror film in October 2026. Although the film will follow the character of Mat Hagen, in comics, he was just the second villain to take up the Clayface mantle. Over the years, DC Comics has produced numerous characters who have adopted the name Clayface and become foes of Batman. Although they tend to have different backstories and personalities, in general, Clayfaces are identified by being composed of a malleable, mud-like substance that they can alter at will. Clayfaces tend to be skilled shapeshifters and almost impervious to harm. This is every Clayface to have run rampant in Gotham City.

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The stories of Clayfaces are often tragic, as the transformations into hideous creatures generally cause them to lose their sanity and humanity. Every Clayface is still unique in their own way, and these are all of them ranked worst to best.

10) Peter Malley

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Easily the most unmemorable Clayface, Peter Malley only lasted one issue before he was killed off and forgotten. A scientist for the DEO, Dr. Malley, was studying a skin sample of the fifth Clayface, Cassius Payne. The sample latched onto Malley and turned him into the monstrous and mindless creature called Claything, and he then went on a rampage. Claything could melt objects with a touch. However, this power, along with his potent shapeshifting, didn’t save him from being destroyed by DEO agent Cameron Chase. Claything’s remains were then literally shelved, and he’s never been mentioned again.

9) Clownface

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Unlike other Clayfaces on this list, Clownface had no true human origin. Clownface was originally a stray piece of the original Clayface, Basil Karlo, that broke off and became sentient. It took the form of a mute old man and was put into Arkham Manor. Eventually, the Joker would infect this creature with his Joker Venom, turning it into a nightmarish amalgamation of two of Batman’s deadliest villains. It had all of Clayface’s shapeshifting powers mixed with the Joker’s sadism. However, after its initial introduction and defeat, Clownface disappeared for years before being unceremoniously killed by Harley Quinn with acid. In the end, Clownface was nothing more than a one-note gimmick villain.

8) Todd Russel

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Like most versions of Clayface, army veteran Todd Russel never intended to become a terrifying mud monster. After being severely injured in the line of duty, Russel was used as a lab rat for mad scientists. The experiments turned Russel into the seventh Clayface, caused him to lose his memories, and drove him insane. He would go on to use his newfound powers to murder numerous prostitutes in Gotham until his killing spree was cut short by Catwoman. Yet, despite his past misdeeds, mental instability, and their initial clash, Russel would eventually return to help Catwoman fight Hugo Strange by posing as her and faking her death.

7) Katherine Karlo

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Katherine Karlo, aka Mudface, rejected her father’s villainous legacy. Like Clownface, Katherine is a self-aware splinter of Basil Karlo. She took the form of a young girl and was created to infiltrate Gotham Academy and help Basil take revenge on the former rival-turned-drama teacher, Simon Trent. Although Katherine initially was a mere puppet of Basil and viewed herself as his daughter, over time, as she spent more time away from him, she became her own person. She formed a close bond with her Gotham Academy classmates. Although she’s not as powerful as other Clayfaces, Katherine is a quirky and tragic character who learned to cherish her found family at Gotham Academy and uses her gifts to protect them.

6) Johnny Williams

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The former firefighter Johnny Williams’ life was nothing but misery and exploitation after he became the eighth Clayface. When a chemical explosion turned him into a living mass of clay, Williams accidentally killed someone and, in his anguish, nearly took his own life. However, Williams was instead manipulated by the villains Hush and the Riddler into joining their scheme to torture Batman in exchange for a cure. Williams impersonated Jason Todd and Thomas Elliot to hurt the Dark Knight and to frame Alfred for murder. When Williams realized that Hush was lying about a cure, he helped Batman exonerate Alfred. Although Williams died shortly afterward as his condition became terminal, he still played a heartbreaking and integral role in the critically acclaimed “Hush” storyline.

5) Sondra Fuller

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Known as Lady Clay, Sondra Fuller was the first female Clayface. An agent for the terrorist organization Kobra, Fuller willingly underwent a procedure to become a mud monster because she hated her own face. As the fourth Clayface, Fuller became a member of Strike Force Kobra and battled the superhero team the Outsiders. She would eventually leave Kobra and join the alliance of Clayfaces known as Mudpack, where she would fall in love with fellow member Preston Payne. Unlike other versions of Clayface, Fuller had the additional ability to mimic people’s powers as well as their appearances, making her one of the most dangerous and powerful incarnations of the shapeshifting villain.

4) Cassius Payne

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The son of Preston Payne and Sondra Fuller, Cassius Payne was born to continue their villainous legacies. The only Clayface born with his abilities, Payne naturally gravitated toward a life of crime. On top of inheriting his mother’s shapeshifting powers, Payne also has an unsettling ability that’s unique to him. Disconnected parts of his mass can gain a small level of sentience and latch onto hosts to turn them into monstrous creatures called Claythings with similar powers. Such a transformation was the fate of Dr. Peter Mallay. As a being who has never experienced life as a true human, Payne is one of the most malicious and deadly Clayfaces in DC Comics.

3) Preston Payne

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The third Clayface, Preston Payne, is one of the most distinct and tragic versions of the shapeshifting Batman villain. Once a brilliant scientist, Payne injected himself with the DNA of the second Clayface, Matt Hagen, to cure himself of chronic hyperpituitarism. Unfortunately, the effects of the experiment were far worse than simply turning him into a clay monster. Instead of a master shapeshifter, Payne became an ever-melting mass that needs an exosuit to survive. Additionally, he developed an acidic touch that dissolves organic matter. He must regularly use this power to murder people in order to alleviate his overwhelming migraines. Payne would eventually have a son with Sondra Fuller. Everything about Payne is terrifying yet somehow sympathetic.

2) Mat Hagen

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Despite being the second villain to take up the name, Mat Hagen was the first true Clayface. Originally an adventurer, Hagen fell into a mysterious pool of protoplasm, which turned his body into a malleable, clay-like substance. Hagen must dip himself into the pool every two days to retain his new form. The first Clayface with the ability to shapeshift, Hagen would use his shapeshifting powers to pursue a life of crime. Hagen quickly proved to be one of Batman’s most powerful enemies. Hagen was the Clayface of the Silver Age and fought the Dark Knight in numerous battles. And although he’s generally been phased out of the comics, his legacy still lives on through the numerous shapeshifters he inspired.

1) Basil Karlo

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The first version of the villain, Basil Karlo, went from the weakest to the most powerful incarnation of Clayface. Learning that he wouldn’t star in a remake of his old film, Karlo lost his mind and began killing members of the crew under the guise of the movie’s monster, Clayface. Originally he just wore a mask, but Karlo would eventually steal the shapeshifting powers from three different versions of Clayface. What makes Karlo stand out is his history as an actor, which makes his ability to expertly impersonate others both believable and creepy. Additionally, he often offers nuanced stories on Hollywood’s toxic environment. Later stories would lean more heavily on the tragedy of his character: a person who can look like anyone but still feel like a monster.

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