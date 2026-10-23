Clayface’s Surprise Breaking Bad Cameo Has DC Fans Laughing, “Literal Blink-And-You-Miss-It Moment”

Clayface is now out in theaters, and DC fans are going into it with eyes wide open, looking for any Easter eggs that could provide fun connections to the larger DC Universe franchise, or a nod to the comic book lore that inspired the film. While there may not be enough of those in the film (one of the biggest criticisms we made in our official review), there is one wild celebrity cameo moment, if you can spot it.

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One of the stars of Breaking Bad makes an appearance in Clayface, but odds are that most fans – even die-hard fans of the actor – won’t even spot it. We’ll tell you where to look, but of course, that will require getting into SPOILERS about Clayface.

Clayface Cameo Revealed: Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul Is A Gangster Daddy

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The story of Clayface follows Matt Hagen (Matthew Rhys Harries), a Gotham City actor. When Matt sleeps with the girlfriend of local gangster Markos Szabo (David Dencik), he pays the price by having his superstar face horribly mutilated. When Matt tries to rebuild his life, he finds those closest to him have betrayed him and are profiting off his misfortune. That sends him on a quest for revenge, one that ends in quite a lot of bloodshed.

By the third act of Clayface, Matt has gone fully off the deep end and is fully embracing his ability to change appearance and kill without consequence. The climactic “action sequence” sees Matt infiltrate Szabo’s nightclub to kill the gangster and his girlfriend, Mia Torrez (Joana Ribeiro). Instead of confronting the gangsters directly, Matt uses his shapeshifting abilities to his advantage, moving through the crowd to dispatch the gangsters one-by-one. At one point during the collage of faces Matt cycles through, he lands on one particular face in order to distract a veteran gangster: the face of his low-level gangster father, Jimmy Hagen.

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A long-haired and bearded Aaron Paul is the face Matt takes on to impersonate Jimmy, making the Breaking Bad actor an official part of the DCU. The moment only lasts for seconds before Matt cycles to another face to take down another foe, but it was a nice (random!) surprise for those who spotted it. Rumors of Aaron Paul being cast in Clayface circulated earlier this year, leaving some to wonder why he wasn’t in the marketing for the film.

Fans are having fun with the quick cameo, and the memes about Aaron Paul’s “role” in Clayface are already flying around social media. As one fan posted, it is a “literal blink-and-you-miss-it moment”.

Not much is revealed about Matt Hagen’s backstory (if you can believe it). Early in the film, when Szabo’s gang first ambushes him, they mention knowing Matt’s connection to the underworld via his father, who they mock as a two-bit crook. While Clayface doesn’t do the greatest job developing that backstory and lore, we do know enough to get that Jimmy Hagen wasn’t the greatest of guys, or greatest of dads.

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Aaron Paul is most famous for his role as “Jesse Pinkman,” one of the lead characters of Breaking Bad. Fans got to see him play a very troubled and conflicted character who is mucking around in the underworld and ends up in way over his head. That association works wonders for making his seconds of screen time worthwhile, as it conveys that Jimmy Hagen was the same type of low-rent criminal that Jesse Pinkman was.

Clayface is now in theaters. What did you think of it?