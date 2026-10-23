Clayface’s Baffling Batman Decision Is One of the DCU’s Weirdest, Even If I Understand Why

When James Gunn first announced his initial plans for the DCU and its all-new interconnected universe, it came with confirmation that a new take on Batman would arrive in a movie that put the Bat-Family first and foremost. As they say, Batman plans and New Gods laugh. Changes in schedule and other factors (like the Elseworlds canon The Batman) have forced the DCU’s Batman to take a back seat. To make matters even more complicated, though, along game Mike Flanagan with the wild idea for a tragic body horror movie about the DC villain Clayface.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that the film has arrived, the decision to make a Clayface movie before an actor has even been cast as Batman in the DCU still seems even stranger for a major reason: There are no references to the Dark Knight detective at all in the movie. The good news for fans who are puzzled by this decision is that it makes sense for DC Studios when playing the long game, but it’s still something completely baffling in execution and puts Clayface alongside other villain-centric movies that couldn’t find their identity.

Clayface Would Make You Think Batman Doesn’t Exist At All

Even though Clayface is set in the iconic DC location of Gotham City, there’s nothing to indicate that this version of Gotham is host to Batman in the slightest. Not only are there no mentions of the vigilante in the dialogue, despite plenty of scenes where gangsters and cops could at least drop a tease, there’s also nothing in the many newspaper headlines or TV news chyrons that pop up across the movie. If you didn’t know better, you might think that Clayface was getting his powers well before Bruce watched a bat fly through the window of his study at Wayne Manor.

Not only is there no reference to Batman in the slightest, but there are also no teases about Bruce Wayne either. There are no visible buildings with an obvious “Wayne” moniker at the top in neon lights, and again, no mention in the many (MANY) news headlines found throughout the film. References to Gotham locations like the Narrows and Amusement Mile can be found, but even Crime Alley gets no kind of shout-out. It’s like there’s nothing going on in the margins of this Gotham, making it feel less like a living location and more like just another city.

Prior to Clayface, though, the DCU has already very clearly established that Batman exists. In the animated series Creature Commandos, which also featured Clayface’s first canonical appearance, the dark knight detective is glimpsed in a brief moment, though his design is not fully revealed thanks to standing in shadow. Even just a few weeks ago, Lanterns made it clear that Batman is operating when Guy Gardner made a reference to him when speaking about his own “Lantern signal.”

On top of all that, fans know that James Gunn’s plans for Batman in the DCU are about incorporating the larger Bat-Family alongside him, meaning that by the time he does appear in The Brave and the Bold, there will seemingly be years of history already well behind him. All of those combine into a crystal-clear picture that not only does Batman exist in the DCU, but that people know who he is; but if you watched Clayface, you might think that this movie exists in a total vacuum like Venom from Spider-Man.

Clayface’s No Batman Decision Is DC Hedging Its Bets

It’s easy to see why Clayface decided that the best course of action in addressing a Batman that hasn’t actually been cast or designed was to simply ignore it (annoying as it might be for fans). The result of hinting at something to do with Batman or Bruce Wayne in Clayface would end up being treated as gospel by DC fans, many of whom would either expect that same detail to be addressed again down the road or read far too much into it than was ever intended. Even further than that is that DC Studios doesn’t want this next version of Batman to get locked into something that was decided years beforehand.

Imagine if a picture of Batman was seen in Clayface that showed either his costume or even the Batmobile. The result might be fun for fans now, but what about when they start designing both of those things for The Brave and the Bold? It would potentially force the franchise and a filmmaker who had no choice in a previous movie’s production to stick to a design that fans already decided they liked.

There’s also the possibility that DC Studios was keeping Clayface completely isolated in the event they decided that the movie was a standalone title that they could ignore. Now, the critical consensus seems to indicate that audiences who have seen the movie quite like it, at least more than movies like Morbius or Madame Web. So even though it’s possible that DC may have been planning for a future where they could wipe Clayface from canon, it seems safe to say that won’t happen.

The big question remains, though: how will Clayface end up connecting to the larger DCU? Even though major cities get namedropped throughout the film, Clayface is still quite isolated, and despite ending in a way that makes it clear the character is out in the world and able to get picked up by someone else with a story, his time in the spotlight could just as easily be over.