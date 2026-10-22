How Clayface Sets Up His Next DCU Appearance, But When Will He Meet Batman?

News of a Clayface movie in the DCU was a surprising one, not only because of how quickly the project came together (and the fact that villain-led movies have a history of…. not working) but because the franchise didn’t even have a Batman yet. How could a new cinematic universe based on DC Comics not have someone wearing the cape and cowl, but it already had an actor taking on the role of Clayface?

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Now that Clayface is here, though, it’s clear that the idea behind the movie does work without an actor being signed on to play Batman for the DCU. The film is a tragic descent for Tom Rhys Harries’ Matt Hagen, showing how a comic book villain like that has more going on under his monstrous visage than simply being an antagonist who throws down with superheroes. That said, the movie also ends in a way that makes it clear that Clayface is officially waiting in the wings for his next role in the DCU.

Clayface Movie Ending Explained

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Taking its cues from Batman: The Animated Series episode “Feat of Clay” (a source of inspiration for writer Mike Flanagan), Clayface has actor Matt Hagen fall from grace very quickly, disfigured by mobsters in a brutal attack. With his career and face now fundamentally altered, he turns to a fringe scientist, Naomi Ackie’s Dr. Caitlyn Corr, to help restore him.

Unlike the pages of DC Comics, where Hagan’s Clayface has a slightly more supernatural origin, or even Batman: The Animated Series, which uses a toxic face cream, the DCU’s Clayface has him gain his powers from a nanotechnology that is embedded into his skin to help restore his tissue and remove all his scars. Hagen not only injects himself with too much of the tech, resulting in his shapeshifting ability, but also begins to develop a fixation on Dr. Corr.

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After utilizing his abilities to get revenge on the mobster and his former business partner, there’s one piece of unfinished business for Hagen, who wants Dr. Corr all for himself, despite being engaged to a GCPD cop. In his final act to becoming a villain, not only does Hagen pose as Dr. Corr’s fiancé, but she also learns Hagen killed him. Distraught, Dr. Corr enacts a kill switch that was built into her nanotechnology, which appears to destroy Hagen as he bubbles up into monstrous size before melting down into the Gotham sewers in the muddy complexion fans were expecting.

By the film’s end, not only is the GCPD aware of what Dr. Corr did to Matt Hagen, but also all of the deaths that have happened as a result of his new powers. After an awkward encounter with an unhoused person, who bows to Dr. Corr the same way Hagen did earlier in the film, we learn that Hagen not only survived the potentially deadly kill switch that she activated but has fully become the comic book Clayface we know. There’s still a twinge of tragedy remaining, though, as Dr. Corr embraces Hagen in the Gotham sewers, only for the film to reveal his Clayface powers have enhanced to the point he can create multiple people at once…and Dr. Corr was never there at all. The last shot of Clayface, like Resident Evil before it, ends with the main character now fully a monster as he roars toward the camera.

Where Will Clayface Show Up Next in the DCU?

There’s certainly potential for Clayface to make his DCU return after the movie, and it’s worth noting that James Gunn himself has already told fans that the film “isn’t the last we’ll see of Clayface. And I can’t wait for you guys to see what we do with him.” It’s worth noting that the Clayface movie isn’t the first time the character has been seen in the DCU, as he previously appeared in the Creature Commandos animated series. Though Clayface fought both Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) on his own, it appeared that he was dead by the end of the encounter.

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Now that we have Clayface the movie in front of us, though, and an origin story for this take on the creature, it’s absolutely clear that there’s no way Clayface died from being electrocuted by Eric Frankenstein since the ending of his own movie had him survive the same circumstances. To that end, Clayface’s DCU future is cemented, but where might he show up next, and when will he meet Batman?

The truth is, we have no idea. One potential option is that Clayface returns in Creature Commandos Season 2, joining the roster of Task Force M that was teased at the end of Season 1 alongside the likes of Doctor Phosphorus, Nosferata, Khalis, Weasel, G.I. Robot, and King Shark. It would be a fine place for him to show up, but maybe not the best use of actor Tom Rhys Harries after his performance in the film.

The other option is perhaps something that hasn’t been announced by the DCU, but what seems most likely is that Clayface could have some kind of role in The Brave and the Bold feature film. It’s worth noting that not only are there ZERO references to Batman in the Clayface movie itself, but nary a mention of any Wayne-owned companies. The Basil Karlo-version of Clayface has gone on to join Batman as a member of his team in the comics in recent years, so the potential exists for the same to happen in the DCU. It would require some understanding on the part of Batman, though, since this Clayface has killed people and been sent to jail.