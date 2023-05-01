Sylvester Stallone Returning for Cliffhanger Sequel

The seminal action-thriller from 1993 Cliffhanger is set to get a follow-up 30 years later, with original star Sylvester Stallone confirmed to be returning for the project, reprising his role of search-and-rescue mountain climber Gabe Walker, per Variety. Angel Has Fallen and Greenland director Ric Roman Waugh is attached to helm the project, and while Stallone is confirmed to be returning, the outlet notes that casting is underway and the project is looking for someone to lead the project. In this regard, we could see a new film follow in the footsteps of a project like Creed, where Stallone returns as a supporting character to complement a new figure's journey. Stay tuned for details on the new Cliffhanger.

"Growing up with the biggest action films of the '80s and '90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles," Waugh shared in a statement. "To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It's going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Producer Neal H. Moritz added, "I'll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger. I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world."

The original film sees Stallone's Walker getting caught up in the scheme of international thieves, as he and his peers are taken hostage in the deadly plan. The movie then sees Walker going to death-defying lengths to escape the situation while also thwarting the criminals. John Lithgow and Michael Rooker also star in the original.

Following the breakout success he earned for Rocky, Stallone became a major figure of action cinema throughout the '80s and '90s. The actor would go on to star in projects like First Blood, Cobra, and Tango & Cash, confirming he was a bankable Hollywood star. Also released in 1993 was Demolition Man, while successive projects like Assassins, Judge Dredd, and Daylight starting to signal the end of Stallone's string of action-oriented projects. Stallone has still found success in the action realm, most notably with The Expendables series, though they haven't reached quite the same heights as his output in the '80s.

