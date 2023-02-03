Sylvester Stallone to Get Kardashian-Style Reality Series on Paramount+

A new reality series will be keeping up with Sylvester Stallone and family on Paramount+. In the same vein as Keeping Up With the Kardashians or MTV's own The Osbournes, MTV Entertainment Studios and the streamer will air The Family Stallone, an eight-episode docu-series about the Rocky star and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The show, which will premiere on Paramount+ in the spring, is Stallone's second high-profile project at the streaming service, which airs his recently renewed hit drama series Tulsa King.



A teaser for The Family Stallone will air as part of Paramount's "Stallone Face" Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below, featuring the Tulsa King actor and his daughters. (Also appearing in the Big Game spot: Dora The Explorer, Captain Pike, Ensign Mariner, Lieutenant Dangle, and Beavis and Butt-Head.)

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone said his desire to spend more time with his children is "one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I've been taking a lot of sh-t for."

"I thought [the reality show] would be the ultimate home movie," he said. "This is a chance where I'm going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don't look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.' Just the opposite."

Asked if his public split from Flavin — and their subsequent reconciliation late last year — would factor into the reality series, Stallone said, "Of course it's part of the show. It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans.'"

Stallone continued: "Hopefully, you're involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is. Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again."

MTV Entertainment Studios (Real World, South Park, Yellowstone) is producing for Paramount+, with Benjamin Hurvitz (Teen Mom: The Next Chapter), Jessica Zalkind (16 and Pregnant), and Nadim Amiry (The Real World: Homecoming) serving as executive producers. Julie Pizzi (Family or Fiancé), Farnaz Farjam (Keeping Up With the Kardashians), and Jonathan Singer (Like Mother, Like Daughter?) are executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions (MTV's The Real World, The Challenge).

