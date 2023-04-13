The Family Stallone documents Sylvester Stallone as you've never seen him before: as a family man. Paramount+ on Wednesday dropped the first trailer and key art for the new Stallone family reality series that follows the Rocky and Rambo star, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, as it offers viewers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families. The unscripted docuseries premieres on Paramount+ Wednesday, May 17th, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Brazil; the series is streaming Thursday, May 18th, in the U.K., Australia, and Italy, with more international markets to follow.

See the official key art and watch The Family Stallone trailer below.

Paramount+ describes Stallone's reality show: "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad." (The actor, writer, director, and producer received his first Oscar nomination for writing and starring in 1976's Rocky, Stallone's most famous role that earned him his first Best Supporting Actor nomination 40 years later in the Ryan Coogler-directed Creed.)

The series marks Stallone's second collaboration with the Paramount streaming service after Tulsa King, the hit crime drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan that has already been renewed for a second season.

"I thought [the reality show] would be the ultimate home movie," Stallone recently told The Hollywood Reporter about the reality series. "This is a chance where I'm going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don't look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, 'Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.' Just the opposite."

(Photo: Paramount+)

Stallone also confirmed the eight-episode series would address his split from Flavin and their subsequent reconciliation: "Of course it's part of the show. It's the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you're making other plans.'"

MTV Entertainment Studios (Real World, South Park, Yellowstone) is producing for Paramount+, with Benjamin Hurvitz (Teen Mom: The Next Chapter), Jessica Zalkind (16 and Pregnant), and Nadim Amiry (The Real World: Homecoming) serving as executive producers. Julie Pizzi (Family or Fiancé), Farnaz Farjam (Keeping Up With the Kardashians), and Jonathan Singer (Like Mother, Like Daughter?) are executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions (MTV's The Real World, The Challenge).

