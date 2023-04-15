Clint Eastwood's Juror No. 2 Taps Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette

Clint Eastwood's next — and potentially final — movie, Juror No. 2, has set two of its cast. On Friday, it was announced that Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette were in the process of signing onto the upcoming thriller. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the casting process for Juror No. 2 has been extensive and taken several months, but official offers went out to both Hoult and Collette on Thursday. The film is reported to begin production in mid-June of this year and will be Eastwood's first film since 2021's Cry Macho.

Juror No. 2 is described as a legal thriller taking place during a murder trial with the film following a juror (Hoult) who discovers that he may have caused the victim's death. The juror must then decide if he should manipulate the jury to save himself or if he should reveal the truth and turn himself in. The prosecutor in the case is set to be played by Collette. Eastwood is set to direct the film on a script by Jonathan Abrams. Eastwood will also produce alongside Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, and Matt Skiena with executive producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell. The film is with Warner Bros., Eastwood's longtime studio.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Juror No. 2 is likely to be Eastwood's final film. A previous report from Discussing Film indicated that Juror No. 2 is being "internally billed" as the legendary actor and filmmaker's final project and that he plans to "retire completely" after its release. Eastwood, who has had an extensive career in Hollywood both in front of the camera as well as behind it, will be 93 at the time of production start on Juror No. 2 making him one of the oldest filmmakers still working.

As for the film's cast. Hoult can currently be seen in the Universal horror comedy Renfield which debuted this weekend as well as the upcoming third season of Hulu's The Great, which debuts in May. Collette can currently be seen in Prime Video's The Power and also stars in Catherine Hardwicke's Mafia Mama which is now in theaters. She's next set to star in Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 which is set to open in theaters in 2024.

